Sharpen your DM skills with $741 worth of D&D 5e compatible books for just $25

Centered around the D&D 5e system, Humble bundle's current Adventures, Crafting, Monsters and VTT Assets book bundle has a lot to offer GMs, new and advanced alike. From quest compendiums, to map folios, to heaps of fleshed out NPCs, and roll tables galore, this is one deal Dungeon Masters won't want to miss out on.

This is a collection of 58 books worth over $741, or £600 for those in the UK. You can pay as little as £3.98 / $5 for a few D&D map packs and a single adventure, otherwise you can grab the entire lot for just £19.94 / $25. And, if you feel so inclined, you can pay a little more to support the publishers and the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund. Considering the cost of some of the best D&D books, this is a great buy at any price.

So whether you're thinking of designing a homebrew 5e campaign from scratch, or are just looking for some 5e-compatible adventures to liven up your current campaign, now might be the time to buff up on some GMing techniques or collect a few digital tokens to help your players visualise combat.

Adventures, Crafting, Monsters and VTT Assets book bundle | $741 $25 at Humble

Save $716 - There's never been a deal on these 5e compatible books as a collection, but with the whole lot worth over $740 it's a hard one to pass up. You don't have to pay the full price, you can go down as low as $5 in fact, but if you want the full 58 books you're still looking at a saving of $716. That's like... 97% off.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking to lighten your load as a DM

✅ You want to save big on heaps of 5e campaign enhancing books



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're already kitted out with all the best D&D 5e sourcebooks

So what do you actually get in the bundle?

If you're in the market for ways to lighten the load when it comes to moment-to-moment happenings during your campaign, there's three volumes of the Deck of Dirty Tricks to help shake things up with a bunch of prompts to add interest to your campaign, as well as three Tome of Horrors decks for quick and dirty random encounter creation.

As a GM myself, I understand the need to lighten the load on the fly, because let's face it, running a D&D campaign is utter chaos.

In terms of adventures, there's the continent-spanning quest in Records of Faith: Player's Journal and the Gamemaster's Journal, the brutal Arden's adventures from Frog God Games for 4–6 characters of level 12+, and a whole bunch of Pacesetter Games adventures for characters of 1st, 3rd and 5th level.

All that comes in alongside books filled with traps, NPCs, beasts, fascinating objects and environmental inspiration. And that's just scratching the surface of what this Humble bundle has in store.

