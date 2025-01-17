Pre-order the D&D Monster Manual 2024 for cheap before they're consumed by the collective gelatinous cube that is the Dungeons & Dragons fandom

Here be Dragons! And cheap ones at that. In comes the 2024 D&D Monster Manual, finally, and it's currently available for pre-order. I imagine not for long, however, considering how quickly the new D&D Dungeon Master's Guide vanished when it came up for pre-order. Not to worry, because we've checked around for the best price still available, so you can aquire one to stash in your bag of holding.

Still, if you're in the market for Wizard's of the Coast's latest installation of the official bestiary for the best tabletop RPG, now is the time to head over to Miniature Market and pre-order the Monster Manual for $40, as opposed to its expected retail price of $50.

For those in the UK, you can still nab it on Amazon for £37.69, which will jump up to around £41.45 once the pre-ordering stage is over.

D&D 5e Monster Manual (2024) | $49.99 $39.99 at Miniature Market

Save $10 - A small saving, but one that's not going to be around for long. These are selling really quick so now's a good time to get on the pre-order train before it leaves the station.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for monsters with better CR at higher levels

✅ You love flipping through bestiaries



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't considering switching to the new version of D&D 5e



Price check:

💲Amazon | $49.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £37.69

Should you buy the D&D 5e Monster Manual (2024)?

Of course, it depends what you're after from your D&D campaigns. If you're happy with the way WotC presents monsters in the 2014 Monster Manual, then you might not feel the need to grab the new version.

There have been some interesting improvements since the last version, however, and heaps of new content added. We're talking 80-something new monsters, Legendary-level bastards, and more. In fact, it's the biggest Monster Manual to date.

WotC has added everything from more terrifying dragons and legendary creatures, to better CR balancing, and some fantastic additions to some monsters companies such as Squires for the Death Knight, and Vampire Familiars. There's a whole heap of monster variants tweaked for different level parties, too, like Primeval Owlbears.

For more discounts, why not check out the best D&D books or best D&D gifts?