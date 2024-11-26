One of the best horror board games just got its biggest discount in a year

Spooky season may be over, but if you're still looking for a touch of terror, this horror board game hasn't been cheaper in a long time.

Mansions of Madness has had a chunky 36% saving as part of this year's Black Friday sale, and it's currently $70.49 at Amazon rather than the full $109.99. I've not seen it cheaper in roughly a year - the last time it hit that kind of low was last November, and it's rarely came within even $10 of this price in all that time. So, if you've had the horror board game in your sights, now's your time to strike.

This is just one of the Black Friday board game deals floating around at the moment, of course, but it's amongst the best considering how rarely Mansions of Madness gets a discount. I've watched this like a hawk myself for quite a while, and it stubbornly hovers at the $80 - $90 range most of the time.

Should you buy Mansions of Madness?

If you're a fan of horror board games, you're gonna enjoy Mansions of Madness. Set in the Lovecraftian Arkham Horror universe (which you may have seen across other games, including the fantastic Unfathomable - one of the best board games for co-op, in my opinion), it sees you exploring a house where nothing bad has ever happened. Nope. No, sir. That's some prime real estate and not a hotbed of demonic terror.

(Image credit: Fantasy Flight Games)

In other words, it's a step up from Betrayal at House on the Hill. Seeing as the latter is one of my all-time favorites, that's more than enough to pique my interest. However, it's a lot deeper. Although it shares similar gameplay, this is more like a dungeon-crawling RPG with its own companion app.

Still, I appreciate that the price may still keep this out of reach for some. With that in mind, I'd highly recommend trying the aforementioned Betrayal - it's currently $29.99 at Amazon instead of $55.99.

