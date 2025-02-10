If you like Zombicide, these Marvel Zombies deals are a no-brainer

Let's be real. Tabletop adaptations of popular media don't always always bring their A-game. That's why it's always such a treat when a licensed board game genuinely achieves quality akin to that of the best board games.



With its meticulously crafted miniatures and tried-and-true Zombiecide mechanics, Marvel Zombies is definitely one of these games. But with its hobbyist price tag, it puts up a bit of a boundary for would-be players. Thankfully, you can pick up Marvel Zombies X-Men Resistance for $87.50 at Amazon. This is not only an impressive reduction from the game's MSRP of $129.99, but also marks its lowest ever price since release.

If you already have your fill of Marvel Zombies core games, there's still room to score savings on expansions too. That's because Marvel Zombies Guardians of the Galaxy is also at its lowest ever price of $33.42 at Amazon. That's an entire 33% off its original $50 asking price. As a zombified hero you might not be looking to save the world, but you definitely will be saving some cash with these deals.



Marvel Zombies X-Men Resistance | $129.99 $87.50 at Amazon Save $42 - This premium, X-Men-centric version of Marvel Zombicide is at its lowest price by far at the moment. We've seen it drop to around $95 before but this current discount blows that out of the water. Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a fun, mid-weight board game set in the Marvel Universe

✅ You've enjoyed Zombiecide games in the past

✅ You're mad for this band of mutants Don't buy it if:

❌ X-Men isn't your thing

❌ You're looking for a quick party game ⭐ UK price: £74.89 at Zatu

Marvel Zombies Guardians of the Galaxy set | $50.00 $33.42 at Amazon Save $16 - While we saw this expansion float around the $35 mark a few months back, it's now seeing its lowest ever price thanks to a 33% discount. Buy it if:

✅ You want zombies Thanos (but really, who doesn't want zombie Thanos?)

✅ Zombie Rocket Raccoon is another essential, let's be real

✅ You're already planning your 'Tabletop Gaming Awesome Mix' Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't own any core Marvel Zombies games (you won't get far without them)

❌ You have your eye on a different expansion ⭐ UK price: £34.75 at Amazon

Should you buy Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game?

Beyond being a wacky What If?.. scenario, Marvel Zombies provides a fun and slightly dark spin on the familiar fight between good and evil. What's more, as we can speak to in our Marvel Zombies: Heroes' Resistance review, the mechanics of Zombiecide lend themselves really bloody well to the undead comic series too.



One of our main gripes with Heroes' Resistance was its pared-back production value, but that's usually easy to make peace with given it's so budget-friendly when compared to its more fleshed out counterparts. But really, the best case scenario is to get your hands on one of the mainline Marvel Zombies games while it's on sale. That way, you have the kind of fabulously-crafted game components that any board game nerd would be happy to have on their shelf while also reducing the strain on your wallet.



If you've already been bitten by the Marvel Zombies bug, it may be time to add a twist to your game. Expansions like the Guardians of the Galaxy set deliver additional missions, miniatures, and map tiles. These add-ons not only introduce even more of your favorite heroes to the fight but to also majorly up the gameplay's replay value – sending that cost per play plummeting even lower, which is always nice to see.

For more great discounts, drop by our roundup of the best of this month's board game deals. If you're looking for some last-minute Valentine's Day inspiration, why not drop by our guide on the best gifts for gamers?