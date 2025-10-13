Get your first look at a devastating Pokemon Phantasmal Flames card in this exclusive reveal

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a brand-new card for Pokemon Phantasmal Flames, and its ability is already making me wince.

I'm not looking forward to going up against Zacian in the upcoming set (due November 14, 2025), because the legendary Pokemon's attack really brings the pain. More specifically, this Pokemon Phantasmal Flames card becomes more powerful the better your rival is doing. It makes what is already one of the best card games a whole lot more interesting, anyway.

That's because its 'Limit Break' ability – which already saps 50 HP to begin with – deals 90 more damage if your opponent has three or fewer Prize cards remaining. Because these are obviously awarded when you knock out another player's Pokemon, Zacian is the perfect endgame pick or hail Mary for anyone that's behind. Honestly, it's a menace.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

We're not just showing off this Pokemon Phantasmal Flames card today, though; we've also got your first look at the alternate design with a gorgeous illustration by Yoriyuki Ikegami. This version of Zacian shows them in a lush, flower-strewn forest with a vibrant water-color style. Check it out below.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Both versions of the card will be available this coming November.

With the set's launch drawing ever closer, anticipation is at an all-time high. That means the cards are increasingly tricky to get hold of, so check in with our guide on where to buy Pokemon TCG Phantasmal Flames if you want an assist! I keep track of the expansion each week, so it's worth keeping an eye on if you want the best possible deal.

