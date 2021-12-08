Sylvester Stallone to star in new mob series from The Sopranos' Terence Winter

Sylvester Stallone is set to star in Kansas City, a new TV series from The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire's Terence Winter, Deadline reports.

Stallone will play Sal, a legendary mobster from New York who's forced to relocate to Kansas City, Missouri, and re-establish his Italian mafia family in the Midwest, encountering surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power. Despite several cameos and small parts, this will be Stallone's first regular TV role in his career, which spans over 50 years. He'll also executive produce the show.

Meanwhile, Winter will serve as showrunner on the Paramount Plus series. As well as writing and executive producing The Sopranos, he was the creator of the Steve Buscemi-led series Boardwalk Empire and the co-creator of Vinyl, along with Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger. He also worked with Scorsese to write the screenplay for 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street , which earned him an Oscar nomination. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown, is on board as an executive producer on Kansas City, too.

As for Stallone, he recently wrapped filming on The Expendables 4 and he's also set to appear in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and new superhero flick Samaritan. His other recent movies include The Suicide Squad , Rambo: Last Blood , and Creed 2 .