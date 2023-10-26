Sylvester Stallone's superhero movie is getting an unexpected sequel

Sylvester Stallone's 2022 superhero movie Samaritan is getting the sequel treatment at Prime Video.

Stallone stars as Samaritan, a superhero who disappeared and was reported dead after an epic battle that took place some 20 years earlier. When 13-year-old Sam (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) runs into trouble, a mysterious garbage man named Joe comes to the rescue. As the two develop a bond, Sam starts to believe that Joe is really Samaritan.

Directed by Julius Avery (The Pope's Exorcist) from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), the cast includes Dascha Polanco, Pilou Asbaek, Moises Arias, Martin Starr, Shameik Moore, and Henry G. Sanders.

The film hit Prime Video on August 26, 2022, having been delayed from an initial 2020 release, and reportedly held the number one global streaming spot for three consecutive weeks.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel is in the works at Prime Video with Schut returning to pen the new script. A director has not yet been announced. Stallone will reprise his starring role and produce once again under his Balboa Productions banner.

Schut wrote the script for Samaritan over a decade ago, before adapting the story into a series of graphic novels published by Mythos Comics in 2014. The screenwriter also penned the 2019 thriller Escape Room, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter (which the Internet has affectionately referred to as 'the movie about Dracula on a boat.').

Samaritan is currently streaming on Prime Video. The sequel does not yet have a release date.