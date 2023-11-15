James Gunn is giving serious praise to one of DC’s next big movies

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow might not be on everyone’s radars just yet – but it should be now. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has praised the script of the upcoming "unique" feature in a new post on social media.

Taking to Threads, Gunn wrote, “A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family.” Ana Nogueira is the writer on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and according to The Hollywood Reporter she is now attached to the DCU on an overall writing deal.

“Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale.”

Based on Tom King’s 2021 comic of the same name, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will focus on a more “jaded” version of the character – thanks to her Kryptonian upbringing.

“Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl, in this story… is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton,” Gunn said in a DCU Chapter One announcement video back in January. “She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.”

Supergirl: World of Tomorrow will help form part of a new DC cinematic universe, which begins with Creature Commandos and makes its live-action bow with Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet is all set to play the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan is the DCU’s Lois Lane.

