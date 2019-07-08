Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks: how to unlock every Mii outfit

You might not consider fashion an integral part of the Super Mario Maker 2 experience, but once you’ve learned all the Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks and gained access to every Mii outfit you could think differently. You might be a Mario Maker extraordinaire but people are going to be looking at your Mii Maker, and if you’re wearing a warp pipe helmet and a Monty Mole babygro, people are going to start asking questions. But hey, maybe that’s your idea of high fashion. Regardless of your prerogative, read on for our guide on for all the Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks so you can deck out your persona in only the finest materials.
Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks: Mii outfit parameters
Now I’ll be honest - there’s little rhyme or reason to the different Super Mario Maker 2 unlocks you'll earn for your efforts in Super Mario Maker 2. The fashion rewards are not tethered to the specific action you take usually, but you can take a look at this extensive list and see what tickles your fancy.
Maybe you’re way into the idea of a *checks notes* a Fried-Chicken Hoodie? We must give credit to the Mario Maker Reddit for filling in the blanks where we couldn’t - the community has come together to catalogue each choice piece in this thread. Given the game’s recent launch it’s still very much a work-in-progress. If you’ve got a rare deadstock item that would make the resellers run wild, consider adding to the list!
- Setting a course world record: Pipe Hat
- Receiving a comment on a created course: Blockstripe Shirt
- Upload your first course: Fish Bone Shirt
- Beat all of Mr Eraser's missions in Story Mode: Refreshing Shirt
- Play ten courses: Slobbery Shirt (Bowser Jr.)
- Post a comment on a course: Banzai Bill Shirt
- Receive a like on a course you’ve created: I-Like-You Camisole
- Clear your first course: White Tanktop
- Finish Partrick's missions in Story Mode: Partrick Shirt
- Clear a course in Multiplayer Co-op: Burner Skirt
- Like a course created by another player: Googoo Onesie (Monty Mole bib)
- Be the first person in the world to clear an online course: Parent-and-Child Skirt
- Having your course get 100 plays: Shy Cap (Looks like a Boo)
- Having your course get 500 plays: Cheep-Cheep Hat
- Having your course get 1000 plays: Bouncy Shirt
- Having your course get 2000 plays: Running Shirt
- Having your course get 5000 plays: Kuribo Shoe
- Earning 2000 Maker points: Staredown Shirt
- Earning a lot of feedback on a course you made: Antsy Corduroys
- Earning a lot of feedback on another course you create: Fried-Chicken Hoodie
- Clearing ten courses: Skull Skirt
- Playing one hundred courses: Cat Mario Suit and Cat Mario Headgear
- Clearing one hundred courses: Big Spender Shorts
- Playing five hundred courses: Thwomp Onesie
- Clearing five hundred courses: Propeller Mario Hat and Propeller Mario Outfit
- Playing one thousand courses: Mario Cap and Mario Outfit
- Clearing one thousand courses: Toad Cap and Toad Outfit
- Clearing three thousand courses: Rosalina Wig and Rosalina Dress (and space dress? Not sure if it’s the same as Rosalina Dress)
- Being the first person to clear a course 10 times: Hot Hot Shirt
- Being the first person to clear a course 100 times: Chomp Dog Shirt
- Setting a world record (it counts if you're the first person to clear a course): Pipe Hat
- Setting ten world records: Pipe Skirt
- Setting one hundred world records: Mario Swim Trucks
- Setting five hundred world records: Super Star Bárrete
- Earn your first bronze medal: ? Block Hoodie
- Earn your first silver medal: Rocky Wrench Manhole Lid
- Earn your first gold medal: Koopa Troopa Suit
- Earn your first bronze medal with spikes (Unlocked by getting 3rd place place in a leaderboard category): Matrimony Dress
- Earn your first silver medal with spikes (Unlocked by getting 2nd place in a leaderboard category): Fancy Tuxedo and Fancy Top Hat
- Earn your first gold medal with spikes (Unlocked by getting 1st place in a leaderboard category): Royal Attire and Royal Crown
- Getting a high score of 10 courses in Endless Challenge (Easy): Bowser Jr. Headpiece
- Getting a high score of 100 courses in Endless Challenge (Easy): Stingby Skirt
- Getting a high score of 10 courses in Endless Challenge (Normal): Angry Sun Shirt
- Getting a high score of 100 courses in Endless Challenge (Normal): Faceplant
- Getting a high score of 10 courses in Endless Challenge (Expert): Platform Skirt
- Getting a high score of 100 courses in Endless Challenge (Expert): Cloudless
- Getting a high score of 10 courses in Endless Challenge (Super Expert): Hoverclown
- Getting a high score of 100 courses in Endless Challenge (Super Expert): Edamame Shirt
- Winning your first Multiplayer Versus match: Shorts of Doom!
- Winning consecutive Multiplayer Versus matches: Bowser Headpiece and Bowser Suit
- Winning five Multiplayer Versus matches in a row: Fireworks Shirt
- Getting C rank in Multiplayer Versus: Luigi Outfit and Luigi Hat
- Getting B rank in Multiplayer Versus: Doctor Outfit and Doctor Hat
- Getting A rank in Multiplayer Versus: Laughing Shirt
- Getting S rank in Multiplayer Versus: Nintendo Uniform
- Getting S+ rank in Multiplayer Versus: Superb Suit
- Clearing ten courses in Multiplayer Co-op: Magikoopa Hat and Magikoopa Robes
- Clearing one hundred courses in Multiplayer Co-op: Yoshi Hat and Yoshi Outfit
- Finishing Undodog's missions in Story Mode: Reset Dress
- Finishing Soundfrog's missions in Story Mode: Frog Cap
- Finishing Yanamura's missions in Story Mode: Yanamura Shirt
- Hitting a ? Block in Story Mode (a specific one that can be found by clearing Purple Toad's missions): Superball Mario Hat, Superball Mario Suit, and the Superball Flower powerup
- Complete "Meowser Showdown" job in Story Mode: Builder Mario Hat, Builder Mario Outfit, and Super Hammer powerup
- Finishing Princess Peach's first job in Story Mode after completing the castle: Princess Peach Dress
- Finishing Princess Peach's second job in Story Mode: Princess Peach Wig
- Finishing Princess Peach's third job after giving Toadette 10000 coins in Story Mode: Princess Peach Tennis Outfit
- Completing all missions as Mario: Robot Suit and Robot Head