Super Mario Maker 2 level codes: The best custom levels to really show off the plumber's creative potential

When you reach a creative block while making your own levels, or simply run out of story mode levels to do, there's nothing better than dipping into the deep, deep pool that is the Super Mario Maker 2 custom levels. You can either take a lucky dip to find some really good content, or arm yourself with these curated Super Mario Maker 2 level codes and dive straight into some of the game's best content (so far).

After all, Super Mario Maker 2 features new level styles, additional power ups, further terrain options, and plenty of fresh features that gives players even further creativity than ever before. As a result, fans from around the world have been busy using the new features to construct some brilliantly unique courses – in fact, there are so many great levels that narrowing it down to just ten proved rather difficult. However, we donned our trusty hard hats and took a look at 10 of the best courses that Super Mario Maker 2 currently has to offer. All the featured courses in our guide can be downloaded and played by using the ID provided, so make sure you check out the best Super Mario Maker 2 level codes below.

1. Bowser’s Moving Castle



Course ID: W0P-8X8-XLF

Bowser’s Castle has always been a trap-filled nightmare to navigate and the Koopa King is constantly on the lookout for fresh ideas to keep Mario from trespassing. However, it seems the deadly dungeon architect has been a little kinder in his design approach this time, especially since Bowser’s Moving Castle gives players the ability to completely nullify the various hazards. In order to clear this course, players must navigate the deadly hallways using a variety of switches. Hitting the switches will summon moving platforms that players can use to traverse pools of molten lava, open previously inaccessible pathways, and avoid the various traps that inhabit the castle. If you’re a fan of Mario’s dungeon runs, then you’ll enjoy the creativity showcased in Bowser’s Moving Castle.

2. Look closely at the DS



Course ID: TWW-LCR-VYF

This course may lack the high-octane action and crazy level design of Mario Maker’s more prolific courses, but it does have an interesting concept that sets it apart from the game’s other puzzle-solving levels. This DS-inspired course tasks players with looking at both the top and bottom screen to decipher the puzzle and access the keys needed to progress. Every room is mirrored and you’ll need to scan your surroundings carefully in order to spot the difference. There’s a lot of great stuff packed into this course and while it may not get your heart racing, it does demonstrate just how creative the Mario Maker 2 community is.

3. Slide & Jump!



Course ID: WQV-126-GNF

Hearing the crescendo of clunks and euphoric 1-Up sound effects as you barrel your way through waves of Goombas and Koopas is as addictive as it is fun. Slide & Jump tasks players with drifting down a snowy mountain, hurtling through a series of frozen tunnels and leaping over craggy crevices in order to reach the finish line. Springs and conveyor belts keep Mario moving at speed, ensuring that your downhill descent never comes to an abrupt end. It’s an incredibly simple level, but one that manages to tap into what makes the Mario series such a joy to play.

4. Goomba’s Great Adventure



Course ID: FHG-C0L-D9G

Just like True Friendship, this course pulls Mario out of the limelight and gives one of his enemies the spotlight – in fact, Nintendo’s resident plumber is blocked off from the action altogether. Instead, players must use Mario to hit switches in order to help Goomba safely traverse his surroundings and reach the end goal. Watching Goomba walk over previously inaccessible paths and keeping him out of harm’s way is delightfully entertaining, so if you’re after a unique course that boasts impressive level design, then be sure to add Goomba’s Great Adventure to your download list.

5. Don’t lose to Thwomp!



Course ID: KW5-XS4-6BG

Don’t lose to Thwomp pits players against Mario’s stoney rival in a deadly race that requires both speed and quick reactions. This course may not be overly long, but even the slightest mistake will send you reeling back to the starting line. Unlike most race contestants, Thwomps don’t seem to care much for human life and they'll crush you if you happen to get caught lagging behind. There are a bunch of jumps that are designed to catch you off-guard, but if you have good timing you’ll be able to reach the finish line without a scratch. Who would have thought sentient stone faces could be so fast?

6. Summer Time Fun Wave!



Course ID: XLT-4PH-J4G

Summer’s all about soaking up the sun and spending lazy days down by the beach, so it was only a matter of time before someone made a surfing inspired course in Mario Maker 2. This level makes clever use of the Fast Lava Lift item to create a spiraling wave that crashes its way through the desert. Players must ride the wave in order to make it to the very end of the course, so you’ll need to dig out your surfboard and ride this gnarly wave until the very end if you wish to be crowned the surfing champion. However, claiming this title is harder than it looks and you’ll need to navigate the constantly changing wave height, deadly spikes, and flying Cheep Cheeps that aim to send you plummeting into the depths below. It’s best to dig out the armbands for this one.

7. The Cluttered Chaos-Calculator 2



Course ID: C81-8H4-RGG

This clever course uses various blocks, Bob-ombs, and Buzzy Beetles to add or subtract two numbers from zero to nine. The user input is incredibly simple on this course, but the process behind the calculations is far from it. Once you’ve chosen your two numbers and picked either the plus or minus path, you’ll be taken through a series of complex contraptions that involve ricocheting shells, falling blocks, swinging claws, switches, and moving platforms. The whole process takes around three minutes to complete and it's an absolute marvel to watch. There’s so much going on in the background that it’s hard not to be wowed by the sheer amount of time that must have gone into creating this course. Simply pick two numbers and let the mathematical magic begin!

8. Zelda OoT: Deku Tree



Course ID: RQN-JWJ-FQF

Legend of Zelda fans rejoice, you can now relive Ocarina of Time’s Great Deku tree level in all its glory. This course has faithfully recreated the legendary tree and given it a loving 2D makeover, allowing players to go dungeon exploring once again. Even the Deku Babas, Deku Scrubs, and Skulltulas make an appearance in the form of various Mario enemy lookalikes. You’ll need to navigate the monster-infested tree and solve the various puzzles in order to make it to the end of the course, so grab your trusty mushroom power up and begin exploring.

9. 3D Maze House



Course ID: P59-698-55G

You know a Mario Maker 2 course is good when even Game Designer, Tom Hall praises its brilliance . This course uses the game’s various, blocks, platforms, and backgrounds to create a first-person adventure game. Aside from the 3D backgrounds, the most impressive feature present in 3D Maze House is its handmade UI. Once you enter the maze, you’ll notice that there is a map located at the bottom left of the screen and a navigation room on the right that enables you to go between rooms. Mario’s current location is indicated by a single red block, while the other rooms are highlighted in blue. Even the current floor number is shown when you descend further into the maze. Even if you don’t like Mario Maker’s puzzle-solving courses, you can still appreciate the sheer amount of creativity that has gone into making this incredible level.

10. Banzai Bounce



Course ID: Q43-GXB-WHG

Celeste’s very own Matt Thorson has made several fantastic Mario Make 2 levels, but we think Banzai Bounce takes the crown. Just like the name suggests, Banzai Bounce tasks players with jumping on a series of Banzai Bills in order to reach the level’s summit. However, one wrong move and you’ll be sent plummeting into the depths below. Fortunately, there is a checkpoint featured in this course, so you won’t have to repeat the entire level if you happen to make a mistake. Once you have the key, you’ll need to carefully navigate your way back down the level and avoid the angry Banzai Bills that streak their way through the sky. Of course, this is all easier said than done, especially since this course has a 3.34% clear rate. Banzai Bounce won’t be for everyone, but if you’re up for a challenge and want to scratch that Celeste itch, then this course will do exactly that.

11. Thowmp Wall Jump



Course ID: 5Y0-DNT-PDF

Thowmps have long been one of the Mario series’ most brutal obstacles, often pulverising Nintendo’s titular plumber whenever he so much as catches its stony gaze. However, Thowmp Wall Jump allows Mario to use these rocky traps to continuously leap over various obstacles. To succeed in this map, you’ll need to follow the string of coins ahead and adjust your elevation in order to dodge the waves of flying Bob-ombs, Spinys, and gigantic Bullet Bills. This course may not be overly long, but it does perfectly demonstrate how robust Super Mario Maker 2’s course creator can be.

12. True Friendship



Course ID: RXY-TBS-WGG

This course not only offers one of the most unique gameplay experiences in Super Mario Maker 2, it also has players questioning their own morality. True Friendship is a course that can only be beaten by the help of a friendly giant Koopa, so be prepared for some rather delightful cooperation. Throughout the course, you’ll be tasked with solving simplistic puzzles in order to allow both yourself and your newfound friend to traverse the obstacles that lie ahead. We won’t give too much away as it will ruin the level, but upon completion you may look at Mario’s old-school enemy in a different light.

13. Parallel Universe



Course ID: NC5-Y8P-DBG

Parallel Universe requires Mario to jump between different sub worlds to solve puzzles and reach the end goal. The majority of the course revolves around transforming blocks into coins in order for Mario to pass through them, while more advanced elements require you to warp between worlds to gain access to power ups and items. While this level isn’t overly difficult to complete, it does have some creative features that make it well worth your time. If you find yourself missing the wackiness of Super Mario Galaxy, then make sure you add Parallel Universe to your course list.

14. Suntouch Sanctuary



Course ID: 78K-JP3-CYG

What makes this course standout from the crowd is its ability to recreate what a classic Mario level should look and feel like. While creating and beating levels that are notoriously difficult can be incredibly satisfying, it can get rather frustrating when you just want to sit back and enjoy a course that isn’t constantly trying to kill you. Fortunately, Suntouch Sanctuary isn’t one of those courses – in fact, there aren’t any nasty surprises or annoying gimmicks present at all. In this course, Mario must use a bunch of elevators and switches in order to make his way to the top of the Sanctuary. However, it’s only when you get to the very top that you realise there’s a twist to completing the level. Fans of Zelda puzzles and retro Mario levels will feel right at home.

15. Super Mario Sunshine’s Sand Bird



Course ID: 6DK-1JL-L5G

Fans of Super Mario Sunshine will be glad to hear that the legendary Sand Bird has made its way into Super Mario Maker 2. The blocky bird is back and Mario will need to collect the red coins that are dotted around the map in order to claim victory. Falling off the Sand Bird will result in an instant death and you’ll be sent reeling back to the start, so watch your step and take care when grabbing those pesky coins. Playing this course in 2D is certainly a different experience and one that has us wanting more Sunshine goodness on the Switch.

16. Spring Has Switched



Course ID: J7D-9L6-THG

As the name suggests, this course is all about using switches and springs to traverse your way through the level. Hitting switches will often reveal previously inaccessible paths, rewarding you with springs that you can use to leap over perilous pits, and even giving life to vines that Mario can climb. Pressing a switch to see a gang of Spinys being launched offscreen, then watching as a cluster giant Bob-ombs shatter a previously impenetrable wall is incredibly satisfying. It’s all rather charming and makes for some brilliantly fun moments, especially when you get to see the domino effect of your onscreen actions.

17. Self-destruct Activated



Course ID: 5CM-J5S-0KF

This course reminds us of Indiana Jones’ iconic temple run scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark, but instead of running away from a gigantic boulder you’re tasked with legging it from an oversized Bill Blaster. Self-destruct Activated forces players to make their way through crumbling castle ruins, taking care to avoid the various enemies and contraptions that aim to hamper Mario’s escape. However, you’ll need quick reflexes if you wish to make it out alive as even a single mistake can result in an untimely demise. Try to follow the coin paths and pick up the Super Stars to increase your chances of escape.

18. Table Tennis in SMM2!



Course ID: 55S-BS4-Y1G

If Smash Ultimate can have Smashket-Ball, then it’s only fair that Super Mario Maker 2 has table tennis. In order to win, players must use a spring mounted Bill Launcher to send a shell flying into their foe’s POW Blocks. However, this is easier said than done and you’ll need decent timing if you wish to avoid conceding any points. Once you’ve destroyed your foe’s POW Blocks the shell will hit a switch, allowing you to walk through the nearby door and secure a well-earned victory. Make sure you grab a buddy and check out the multiplayer version to see who will be crowned the table tennis champion.

19. Switch x Switch



Course ID: DRC-S88-TDF

Switch x Switch shares similarities to the Spring Has Switched course as both make heavy use of Mario Maker’s On/Off switches. If you like the idea of navigating your way through switch-based puzzles while avoiding the fiery inferno below, then Switch x Switch has you covered. Arguably the most satisfying part of this level is watching the Thwomps turning on and off the switch mechanisms, allowing players to jump between constantly changing platforms. There’s a lot of cool stuff in here and we suggest playing this course if you want some inspiration for your own course creations.

20. Celestial Sprint Speedrun (20s)



Course ID: 7N1-MVB-WKF

Going fast is the aim of the game in Celestial Sprint and you’ll need to channel your inner Sonic the Hedgehog if you wish to make it out alive. Celestial Sprint requires the player to make a mad 20-second dash to the finish line – in fact, if you stop running even for a second, you’ll end up failing this course altogether. There are a bunch of traps that are designed to catch you off-guard, but if you keep running and ignore them you’ll be able to reach the end of the level with just a mere second to spare.