Super Mario Maker 2 Buried Stones: How to beat the Buried Stones level

You might think you know Super Mario Maker 2, but many are finding themselves stuck on the Super Mario Maker 2 Buried Stones level, which is found part way into the story mode. It's a quest given by one snoozy Yellow Toad and it isn’t actually that difficult, it just requires players to think outside the box. Here’s how to beat the Super Mario Maker 2 Buried Stones level.

How to unlock the Buried Stones mission in Super Mario Maker 2

(Image credit: nintendo)

First off let’s handle how to unlock the mission. You can play Buried Stones once you finish building the second floor of the castle - once you’ve done that there should be three builder toads puttering about up there. Finish each of their missions then hop down and head to your right. You’ll see Purple Toad looking at Yellow Toad, who is having a (well deserved) siesta after sculpting many stones. Wake him up by beating Purple Toad’s POW Block mission to unlock Yellow Toad as a quest giver.

How to beat Super Mario Maker 2 Buried Stones

(Image credit: nintendo)

Now you’ve unlocked it, have a chinwag with lazybones and embark on the Super Mario Maker 2 Buried Stones level. You’ve got to carry a stone to the end. It sounds simple, but its not clear where to get said stone, so let’s clear it up. Keep moving forward and you’ll come to a raised platform with a row of yellow blocks.

Whilst on this screen you should see four stone blocks glistening in the top part of the screen.The one on the lower right is the one we’re going to need to keep an eye on. Continue on in the level avoiding danger until you get to a green pipe dropping Yoshi eggs.

Mount Yoshi and take him back to the glistening stone area. Hop on the yellow blocks and use his tongue to nab the shiny stone. Now proceed through the level with Yoshi’s gob full of granite.

(Image credit: nintendo)

Oh no! A stone wall obstacle will appear, with note blocks lying below. It might look like curtains for both Mario and the stone, but all you have to do is spit the stone out onto the note blocks to have it hover in the air. Use the stone as a platform to hop over, then use Yoshi’s tongue to retrieve it from the other side.

Now all you have to do is tiptoe tease out the Thwomp and walk through the exit gate, Yoshi’s mouth situation thoroughly ruined by the stone. But never mind the potential animal cruelty, you’ve beaten Buried Stones! Even though it’s a one-star level, we won’t blame you for the confusion - it’s a