Super Mario Labyrinth challenges you to save the plumber for once

A Super Mario Labyrinth edition is on the way this September 8. This means you've got a get-out-of-jail-free card if you need a last-minute gift for the Nintendo fans in your life. Nice.

As a Nintendo-themed spin on the children's board game, Super Mario Labyrinth challenges players to rescue characters like Yoshi, Peach, and Donkey Kong after they get lost in a maze (I can only assume they went in there looking for the Wind Waker Switch port we're still waiting on). Sure, it's aimed at kids, but Labyrinth is one of those rare board games for families that balances accessibility with just enough depth to keep older players engaged.

Super Mario Labyrinth is available to pre-order now and should cost $35 / £25. I say 'should' because the listing on Amazon USA seems to have inflated the price for some reason. Luckily, it's a much more reasonable £22 on the UK version of the site.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Unlike the original (which is one of the top board games for kids , by the way), this version isn't about tracking down treasure. Instead, Super Mario Labyrinth tasks you with rounding up a specific character listed on your card. Because reaching them means twisting maze tiles in order to create a path, you can block opponents or force them to take a detour if you're cunning enough. The first person to find their characters and return to the start wins.

Both franchises are celebrating their 35th anniversary this year, so it makes sense for them to team up. And although the design isn't all that inspiring due to the movers being standard meeples instead of the classic version's detailed figures, it's still crammed with Nintendo characters expected and surprising. That makes it a shoo-in as one of the best board games if you have Mario fans in the house. It's also very similar to previous special editions like the Harry Potter version, so at least Mario hasn't been done dirty with this one.

Want to put a pin in this as a potential Christmas gift? It's the sort of thing I can see going on sale during the Black Friday board game deals this November, so checking back later this fall wouldn't be a bad idea.

| Check price at Amazon USA Super Mario Labyrinth | Check price at Amazon USA / £22 at Amazon UK

As a Nintendo-themed twist on the classic board game, Super Mario Labyrinth is a good shout as a gift. Just go careful, it seems to be wildly overpriced in the USA right now. That cost should come down soon, as it's only become available to pre-order recently.

View Deal

Want more gift-worthy material? Check out the best Lego Super Mario sets or the best Fortnite toys.