Super Mario Bros. Wonder just dropped under $50 for the first time

Super Mario Bros. Wonder may have been the game of the holidays, but now that 2024 has rolled around its price is starting to trickle down. We've been seeing that $59.99 MSRP dropping to the mid 50s over the last couple of weeks, but Walmart has just taken the plunge and kicked it below that threshold in its latest sweep of Nintendo Switch deals.

You'll find the 2D Mario platformer available for $49.22 at Walmart right now, a full $10 off the original launch price. Considering Nintendo games of this caliber rarely see early discounts, this is a must-see.

We're not expecting much of an improvement on today's discount in the near future either. For reference, Super Mario 3D World - a port no less - released around a similar time in 2021 and took until April to see the same $10 discount. It still hasn't broken past $49.99 in all the years since. We just don't see Nintendo Switch deals on games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder all too often.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $49.22 at Walmart

Save $10 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been trickling down in price over the last couple of weeks, but this is the first time we've seen that final cost sitting under $50. With just over $10 off, the 2D platformer is down to just $49.22 at Walmart right now. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer 2D style gameplay

✅ You want multiplayer action

✅ You want classic Mario with a spin Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D Mario

❌ You don't enjoy precise platforming Price Check: Amazon: $51 | Best Buy: $59.99



Should you buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're a 2D Mario fan and you're keen to dive into classic gameplay with a twist, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been made for you. We gave the 2023 platformer 4.5 / 5 stars in our review last year, with GamesRadar+ Editor In Chief Sam Loveridge saying it's "like your first magical visit to Disneyland." This is true Mario gameplay, with a massive range of new features, from level-bending Wonder Flowers to Elephant Mario himself it's a delight for the senses. That multiplayer option is going to be perfect for those playing with friends or kids, and in the case of the latter the no-damage characters can save you from that player two frustration.

However, if you're more of a 3D fan after an experience similar to Bowser's Fury or Super Mario Odyssey, this might not be the best pickup. Super Mario Bros. Wonder goes straight back to our plumber's precision platforming roots, so rage quitters beware.

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're after more cheap Nintendo Switch games, we're rounding up all the latest prices from the biggest retailers on the web. You'll find some top picks below, with our comparison tech searching for the lowest rates every half hour.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch accessories to get more out of your console, as well as the best Nintendo Switch chargers and the best Nintendo Switch cases for truly portable play.