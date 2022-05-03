Super cute LEGO Star Wars Xbox Series S consoles up for grabs as part of Star Wars Day celebrations

Microsoft is offering the chance to win one of 12 Xbox Series S consoles, each featuring an iconic character from Lego Star Wars.

To celebrate Star Wars day and commemorate the recent release of the game, Lego Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga, LEGO and LucasFilm have teamed up and created 12 iconic Xbox Series S consoles featuring characters from the Star Wars Film.

The 12 iconic characters featured are the following: Stormtrooper, Darth Maul, Finn, Kylo Ren, Boba Fett, Yoda, R2DR, BB8, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Ray Skywalker, and Darth Vadar in their lego forms. Each console is unique, with every console matching the colour scheme of the character on them.

If the dark side appeals to you, three of the consoles are purely in black, featuring Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, and Darth Vadar. The two robots have grey consoles the only difference is that R2D2 has a blue portal ring and BB8 has an orange one, sticking to their respective colour palette schemes.

Between May 4 - 25, players can win one of the 12 Xbox Series S consoles by following the Xbox Twitter account and retweeting the official sweepstake tweet with the hashtag #LegoStarWarsXboxSweepstakes and #Maythe4th.

Players can immerse themselves in all nine movie plotlines with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game's world map has been expanded and it's made leaping between planets far easier. The story is not as linear as LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, allowing for more flexible gameplay, in which players can explore the galaxy in better detail with more interaction with NPCs. An additional upgraded skill tree makes the game more exciting, with all of the 300+ characters able to do combo attacks and counter-attacks, making it visually cooler to scatter your enemies' LEGO bits everywhere.

For more brick adventures, check out our roundup of the best LEGO games in the galazy.