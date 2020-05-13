How to watch Summer Game Fest's Wednesday event

Summer Game Fest is moving forward with the second big event this week happening Wednesday, May 13. The "special showcase" should bring some pretty big news, as well as an interview with The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley, who announced Summer Game Fest at the start of the month. Keighley has called the Wednesday event "one of the more important moments this summer," so you definitely don't want to miss out. Here's where and when to watch Wednesday's stream.

It's an early one for those in the US west coast, kicking off at 8am PT. For those on the east coast, that's 11am ET. And for everyone watching in the UK, you'll want to tune in at 4pm BST. You can catch the stream at the top of this page, or watch on the Summer Game Fest website.

As if it hasn't been hyped up enough by Keighley, the next Summer Game Fest event could play host to some exciting game reveals and next-gen news. "Phase 1" of Summer Game Fest announcements are said to come from PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and CD Projekt Red.

That means potential news on PS5, Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Witcher 4. Of course, with so many events happening over the course of Summer Game Fest's four-month lifespan, it's unlikely we'll see all of that in one stream. It's also likely we won't hear news about anything I've mentioned above. We'll just have to hang tight until Wednesday to find out.

