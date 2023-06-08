How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase

If you're wondering how to watch the Summer Game Fest 2023 today, you've come to the right place.

If you didn't already know, the Geoff Keighley-hosted Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase will be taking place later today on June 8, beginning at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST. You can watch the showcase via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and even Steam and TikTok, directly via the links in the tweet below.

Here’s how to watch #SummerGameFest Live tomorrow at Noon PT / 3p ET / 9p CEST.🔵 YouTube: https://t.co/2J9F2aDey6🔵 Twitch: https://t.co/pGo4kyyw8f🔵 Steam: https://t.co/xT4DbJWPxX🔵TikTok: https://t.co/bZr7DT0z2L🔵 Twitter: https://t.co/x2fazvdVcqJune 7, 2023 See more

Thanks to Keighley's endless teases about the Summer Game Fest presentation, we know it'll run for right around two hours. Yes, that's two entire hours of reveals, announcements, trailers, gameplay, and dev interviews, so it's best to go to the toilet and get yourself a nice drink well before.

In fact, everything we've mentioned there is pretty much a blanket overview of what we can expect during the showcase. In addition to trailers though, Keighley loves pulling in developers for a brief chat about their games during the show, so expect a few mini interviews here and there.

So far at least, we know the likes of Mortal Kombat 1, Alan Wake 2, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, and Lies of P will all be at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase in some capacity.

