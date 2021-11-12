Suicide Squad director David Ayer shares even creepier alternative look at Jared Leto's Joker

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has released a new look at Jared Leto as the Joker.

In a picture posted to the director's Instagram Story, Leto's Clown Prince of Crime has drawn on eyebrows (appeared to be made up of "HA HA HA"s) and a wide smile inked onto his face. There's also no "Damaged" tattoo on his forehead. The image appears to be an early screen test before they finalized Joker's look in the final movie. Check out the photo below.

David Ayer has shared a new look at Jared Leto's #Joker from his cut of Suicide Squad! pic.twitter.com/qEv2Rt0ZXcNovember 10, 2021 See more

Leto's Joker wasn’t onscreen for very long in Suicide Squad, but he certainly made an impression. Ayer has said before that the film was "ripped to pieces," and that Joker scenes didn't make it into the movie. "My first act was a normally constructed film," he wrote on Twitter. "I took my inspiration from [Christopher] Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and [Harley Quinn actor] Margot [Robbie]. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex."

Leto was briefly seen again in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and fans have long hoped to see an "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad that would give us Ayer's original vision for the movie. However, that version of the film is unlikely to be released after DC shot down reports of it happening.

Meanwhile, Leto spoke recently about the infamous gifts he gave to his fellow Suicide Squad castmates. "Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure," he said. "It's all filmed! They filmed it all! People were dying. We were just having a goof."

The actor can next be seen in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, starring as Paolo Gucci opposite Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons. He's also crossing over into the Marvel universe in Morbius, which arrives in 2022.

While you wait, check out our roundup of all the next few months' major movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.