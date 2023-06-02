Street Fighter 6 beats its biggest fighting game rivals on Steam in just five hours

Tekken and Mortal Kombat have been left in the dust

Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 has managed to achieve over 64,000 concurrent players on Steam, making it the second most-played fighting game on the platform - despite only releasing today.

As reported by Benji Sales on Twitter, Street Fighter 6 has already managed to gather an all-time concurrent player count of 65,873. That's almost twice as much as Mortal Kombat 11's all-time peak player count, as well as over three times more than Tekken 7. To put that into perspective, 2016's Street Fighter 5 has only managed a peak of 14,783 players so far.

Capcom's fighting game may have only just released, but thanks to its large player count it's already found its way to the top of Steam DB's Most Played Fighting Games list. The only game that's managed to beat it is 2021's Naraka: Bladepoint - which currently has an all-time concurrent player peak of 187,468, although it's worth noting that's a slightly different fighting game proposition. 

As you'd imagine, with a concurrent player count like that, Street Fighter 6 also currently sits at the number one spot of Steam's top sellers list - ahead of the likes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rust, Destiny 2, and more.

