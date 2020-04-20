Stream Dexter online: watch your friendly neighborhood serial killer online for less

These times are strange, and with lots of potential time to watch great TV series, there's never been a better time to stream Dexter online or on your TV to enjoy an awesome TV show. It didn't finish all that long ago, but definitely comes from the golden age of boxset series that we would binge in a heartbeat where they released now. Such is its quality and quantity - there's so much of it to get your teeth into - knowing how to stream Dexter online right now is a wise use of your time.

Set in Miami, Micheal C. Hall (yep, he of Six Feet Under fame) plays Dexter, a forensic analyst, specializing in blood spatter pattern analysis, for the Miami Metro Police Department. However, he moonlights as a murderous vigilante, often killing heinous criminals and absolute bastards who slip through or evade justice. This bloodlust comes from his adopted father who saw it as a way to channel his gruesome habits - Dexter's mother was murdered with a chainsaw by drug dealers, when he was a kid. As a result, the show explores some interesting moral themes as well as making Dexter a complicated character with viewers not knowing fully whether to like him or despise him. Usually, it's a bit of both, but you'll have to stream Dexter online to find out for yourself.

A meticulous man, Dexter is extremely cautious when moonlighting as a 'Good Murderer': he kits out rooms in plastic from ceiling to floor, wears full kit, and disposes of the chopped up bodies afterwards by dropping them in the Atlantic Ocean's Gulf Stream. It's a gripping but strange duality sometimes and although his murders are coldly calculated and he tries to separate his 'normal' self from them, it's sometimes not as simple as that, and he struggles to maintain his appearance as a socially responsible member of society.

It's an extraordinarily interesting premise so knowing how to watch Dexter is imperative to getting a great series under your belt. Luckily, however, there are multiple native means to do so in a lot of countries, but also a means to watch it where you are in the world via a neat location-changing system. Whatever you choose, all the below options can be up and running in minutes, as well as offering ways to watch that aren't tied to bloated fees or life-long contracts. We'll provide you with the best value and easiest ways to stream Dexter online.

Stream Dexter online in the USA

$12.99 a month at Netflix

For anyone in the US trying to stream Dexter online, the method is easy: simply head on over to Netflix where it can be found in its entirety. Simple and straight to the point. If you want access to Netflix US and you're not a resident there, you can employ a VPN option. This will give you access like a US user would.

Stream Dexter online in Canada

$9.99 a month at Crave

For our Canadian readers, the best option is easily Crave. And what's more, you can stick to the basic version of Crave too! By bagging the standard $9.99 a month package you'll be watching Dexter online in no time. Of course, you might want to try the VPN options if you're unable to access due to pesky geography or if you like the look of US Netflix.View Deal

Stream Dexter online in the UK

From £8.99 a month at Now TV

As it was/is a Sky Atlantic show UK readers need to head over to Now TV to watch Dexter online. You can start with a 7-day free trial then you'll have to pick up an entertainment pass followed, which starts at £8.99 a month. You'll get access to a whole load of content here too. Though, despite it being the year 2020, if you want 1080p resolution then you'll have to part with more pounds for the pleasure. However, you could certainly consider deploying a VPN available to you if the appeal of Netflix US is strong, for example.View Deal

Watch Dexter online in Australia

From $10 a month at Stan

Your good friend Stan has Dexter over in Australia. With prices starting from $10 a month (but not in Full HD we should say), the value is pretty good considering the vast amount of other content on there. Stan Premium will bag you the whole caboodle of content, 4K streaming and multi-device options for 17 dollars a month. Decent. Again, however, if you fancied it, you could use a VPN and go to US Netflix if you want to save a few beans.View Deal

How to Stream Dexter online from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49 a month

The above options provide the best native options, broadly speaking for those countries, but if you're away from your normal services, or you like the look of another country's option, then using a VPN is the way to go. A VPN is a Virtual Private Network and it acts as a sort of veil for your internet connection, portraying it as being in a different country. This disguise allows one to appear as if one is in another country, enabling obstacle-free access to content without geographical restrictions. We know a bit about VPNs here, having made guides to both the best VPN for gaming as well as what the best VPN for Netflix is, and the best we've used is ExpressVPN. It has great security and privacy options, and a large selection of reliable server locations to dial into. Here's how to get set up within minutes using ExpressVPN to stream Dexter online: 1: Get a VPN installed. ExpressVPN offers great value generally, but there's currently a great offer on which gets you three months FREE on a 12-month package, saving you 49%. Lots of devices can handle and use ExpressVPN so you'll be fine whatever your tools are. 2: Connect to a server in the country you want to 'be' in. Choose a server to connect to so you'll have the easiest ride to their services and sites. 3: Then head over to the streaming service. This is when you can just shop 'as normal': pick your service, sign up, and you'll be away.