David Harbour is so confident about Stranger Things season 5 that he's encouraging "fan rage" and petitions if it's disappointing

David Harbour has a huge amount of confidence in Stranger Things season 5 – so much so that he's thrown down quite the gauntlet for fans of Netflix's hit show.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike has ended, actors are once again free to discuss their projects. Harbour spoke to ComicBook.com about the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, confirming he's heading back to work very soon and promising great things from the last episodes.

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," he said, which is always a great way to start. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Well, we have to say this gets us very excited for Stranger Things season 5, as it certainly seems Harbour is confident in the show's ending. So far, the upcoming fifth and final season is shrouded in mystery, but Netflix has unveiled one enigmatic Will Byers tease.

