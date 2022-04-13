Stranger Things creators reveal more details about season 4’s Big Bad

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have opened up about season 4’s monstrous new villain.

The Big Bad, who was seen in the first major Stranger Things season 4 trailer, is called Vecna – a monster inspired by their love of horror icons such as Freddie Kruger and Pennywise.

"Those were the monsters that really inspired us this season," Ross Duffer told IGN, adding that Vecna’s design will revert back to the first season’s use of more practical-based villains.

"What you’re seeing here is 90% practical [effects]. And Vecna, throughout the season, is 90% practical. We wanted a presence on the set that our actors could react to, whereas in Season 3, they were reacting to a beach ball. We wanted something there that we could actually film, and I just think that that makes this villain scarier and more real and tangible and we’re just really excited for people to see him this season," Ross said.

Those who know their Dungeons and Dragons will be acutely aware that Stranger Things season 4’s Upside Down-based villain shares its name with another Vecna – a prominent antagonist throughout the series’ history. It’s not yet clear if the name is merely an Easter egg or something a little deeper, but Stranger Things seemingly isn’t going to be shaking off its D&D roots anytime soon.

The first part of Stranger Things season 4 will drop on Netflix from May 27. The second part will follow on July 1. For more from the streamer, check out our curated lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.