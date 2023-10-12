Stranger Things prequel novel will have you crying real tears over Eddie Munson all over again

A Stranger Things prequel novel about the life of Eddie Munson is about to hit shelves – and we're not ready.

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus, penned by Stranger Things writer Caitlin Schneiderhan, takes place two years before the events of season 4 and gives fans the backstory we've been waiting for – as Eddie came and went far too soon.

Per the official synopsis, Eddie meets a girl named Paige who escaped Hawkins and built a 'wickedly cool life' for herself working for a record producer in Los Angeles. She offers him a one-way ticket out – as long as he can find the money to record a demo of his band. We can tell it doesn't end well (not just by him meeting his untimely death in season 4), but by the title of the novel: Icarus is the mythological boy who flew too close to the sun.

In an excerpt released by Entertainment Weekly, we meet Eddie's mom and glean more into his love of metal. It's Al Munson, his dad, who teaches him how to play guitar – but he turns out to be more of an absentee parent than anything. (We'll learn more about Al Munson in the Stranger Things stage play).

In the excerpt, Eddie unknowingly teases his ill-fated future, saying: "This music takes you on an adventure, to another world where you're, like, facing down demons. Traveling into the depths of hell. My mom's music was plane tickets. I guess that makes my music a portal to another dimension."

Stranger Things season 5 does not yet have a release date – but we'll wait an eternity if we have to.