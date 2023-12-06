Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads an exclusive look at 2024's new Netflix movies with her upcoming fantasy epic

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the way in Total Film’s exclusive look at five new Netflix movies. The actor stars in the upcoming Damsel, which appears in the 2024 preview issue of Total Film , out on shelves this week.

The film stars Brown as a young woman whose dream of marrying a handsome prince turns into a nightmare. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, the movie, directed by 28 Weeks Later's Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, sees her do anything to survive.

Speaking to TF's Paul Bradshaw, Fresnadillo said: "We were lucky when Millie liked the script. We needed somebody who was growing up in the journey of this movie – becoming a much more empowered woman alongside the character."

That's not the only exclusive look at Netflix's 2024 slate we have either. In The Beautiful Game, Bill Nighy coaches a football team with real stakes. Me Before You director Thea Sharrock helms the new film about a team of English players venturing to Rome to compete in the four-a-side Homeless World Cup.

Casting Empire of Light star Micheal Ward as one of the leads was crucial, the director tells TF's James Mottram. "Micheal worked unbelievably hard," she says. "He did the David Beckham: he was first in, last out." Take a look at our exclusive image of the film below.

We've also got an exclusive image from Lift, the new action movie from director F. Gary Gray. Starring Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Vincent D'Onofrio, it follows a master thief hired to pull off a near-impossible heist on a passenger flight.

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry's new movie The Union is a Netflix movie for anyone who prefers their spies a little rough around the edges. In this tale of action and espionage, construction worker Mike (Wahlberg) makes an unlikely career switch after bumping into high-school sweetheart-turned-secret agent Roxanne (Berry). "The Union is kind of competitive with the CIA, but – to quote J.K. Simmons in the film – it’s 'blue-collar, not blue-blood,'" director Julian Farino tells TF's Richard Edwards. Take a look at the new movie below.

If that wasn't enough, we also have an exclusive look at The Kitchen, the dystopian directorial debut of Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares. Set in a futuristic London where all social housing has been eliminated, it follows the residents of The Kitchen, a community who refuse to abandon their home.

Lift and The Kitchen are released on January 12, 2024. Damsel, The Union, and The Beautiful Game arrive in 2024. For much more on these films, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on December 7. Inside, Total Film has a huge 2024 preview breakdown with exclusive insight into all of the biggest releases arriving in the new year. Check out the covers below:

That's not all either, our 2023 Review of the Year supplement is also included, which features our round-up of the best films and TV shows of the year.