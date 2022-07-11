Stranger Things video shows Eddie Munson actor nailing his guitar solo

A new behind-the-scenes video from Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 shows actor Joseph Quinn practicing for Eddie Munson's epic Upside Down guitar solo – and he absolutely nails it.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 ahead!

The official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers' room (opens in new tab)shared the clip along with the caption, "Practice makes perfect." The video comes after Quinn revealed that he's been playing guitar since a young age and that he was, in fact, actually playing that Metallica song on top of his trailer in Chapter 9.

"When I read the scripts," he told Collider (opens in new tab). "the next morning I went out and bought a guitar and manically started learning 'Master of Puppets.'

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfpJuly 10, 2022 See more

Quinn went on to explain that he played most of the song before his double – black metal guitarist Aidan Fisher – took over for the solo. "On the day, me and Gaten just got up on top of the camper van, and just got into it. It was very fun," he continued. "It's very fast, but the rest of it, I tried my best to understand that. It was very fun."

Metallica themselves were so delighted that they created their own video playing the song present-day alongside the clip of Eddie Munson shredding amongst a hurricane of bats in the Upside Down. "Eddie, this is for you!" the caption reads. In the video, the band is even sporting their own Hellfire Club t-shirt.

