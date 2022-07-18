Eddie Munson’s real-life inspiration reacts to Stranger Things portrayal

Eddie Munson stole our hearts in Stranger Things season 4. But you might not realize that the heavy metal and Dungeons & Dragons-loving high schooler's tragic storyline was based on a real man called Damien Echols, who was caught up in the phenomenon of satanic panic.

Echols was part of the West Memphis Three – three teens who were wrongfully convicted for the homicide of three eight-year-old boys in 1994. "Something we really wanted to get into this year was the satanic panic," Ross Duffer told Netflix. (opens in new tab) "So that brought us back to the Paradise Lost documentary series with the [West] Memphis Three, and it brought us back to Damien Echols. We really wanted that character who’s a metal head, he’s into Dungeons & Dragons, he’s ultimately a true nerd at heart. But from an outsider’s point of view, they may go, 'This is someone that is scary.'"

Following the release of Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2, Echols has shared his thoughts on being the inspiration for the character. "In case anyone else is wondering, I was tremendously honored by it," he tweeted about the show. "And I greatly appreciate all the new eyes and hearts it has brought to our fight. I was watching it at 3am in the morning, and when I heard the very first chords from 'Master of Puppets', my heart exploded."

Since his release from prison in 2011, Echols has worked as an artist and campaigner. He and his co-defendants, Jessie Misskelley Jr and Jason Baldwin, were released under something called an Alford plea. This allowed them to assert their innocence while acknowledging there was evidence to convict them. All three were released from prison after this as a result of time served but they are still seeking full exoneration for the crimes.

