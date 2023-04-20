New supernatural show in the works from Stranger Things creators

A new supernatural mystery series from the Duffer brothers is headed to Netflix.

The Boroughs, created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), has been ordered to series and will be executive produced by the Duffer Brothers under their Upside Down Pictures banner.

"We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands," the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. "While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."

The news comes just days after an animated Stranger Things spinoff series was announced at Netflix. A stage play and an untitled live-action spinoff are also in the works.

"We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix," Addiss and Matthews said. "Working alongside the Duffer brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs."

Stranger Things season 5 does not yet have a release date, though star Noah Schnapp n says it's set to begin filming in May. While we wait, check out our list of shows like Stranger Things that will turn your world upside down.