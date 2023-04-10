Netflix announces Stranger Things animated series

Netflix has announced a Stranger Things animated series to be produced by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, creators of the live-action sci-fi show that'll soon be filming its fifth and final season.

The Duffer brothers will executive produce the Stranger things animated series under the same Upside Down Pictures banner as the live-action counterpart. They'll be joined by Eric Robles' Flying Bark Productions as well as Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen's 21 Laps production team.

"We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," said the Duffers in a joint statement. (opens in new tab)

As the series was just announced, it's safe to assume it's fairly early in development, and as such, we don't have cast or plot details to share just yet. That said, the Duffers said they're "blown away" by what they've seen so far, adding, "the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…"

Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4 wrapped up in July of last year, tying together four separate storylines now involving more than a dozen main characters and setting up a hopefully thrilling final season. Stranger Things season 5 is set to start filming in late May or early June, but if it takes anywhere near as long as the previous season to release, it'll be some time before it's stream-ready.

