Stranger Things season 5 will start filming in May, star Noah Schnapp reveals

By Molly Edwards
published

The next installment of Stranger Things will soon be one step closer

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 finale
Stranger Things season 5 will start filming in May, according to star Noah Schnapp. The show doesn't yet have a return date, but this news is a promising update on when we can expect to go back to Hawkins for the last time.  

Per Collider (opens in new tab), Schnapp revealed the news on an Instagram Live. When a fan asked if school would affect the filming of Stranger Things, Schnapp revealed that there wouldn't be a clash because he finishes with school in May, which coincides with production starting on season 5. Check out the video below. 

Stranger Things season 5 is set to be the show's last, but plot details are so far completely shrouded in secrecy. With filming not beginning until mid-2023, it's also likely that the new episodes won't arrive until 2024 at the earliest, which means there's a while longer left to wait (and speculate). 

What is clear, though, is that the hit Netflix series's final outing will link back to season 2. "The success of season 1 freaked us out and then we knew we needed to build up this bigger world, that this was going to be ongoing," co-creator Ross Duffer has revealed. "But it was way too much – [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [ten times]. For season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big season 2 ideas… A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in season 2."

That means we can expect season 5 to have more of a focus on Schnapps's Will Byers and Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, considering they were both at the center of the second installment. Plus, going by season 4's dramatic ending, it's clear the villainous Vecna will be back for more. 

