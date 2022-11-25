Stranger Things season 5 will build on storylines set up in the show's second chapter, tease the Duffer brothers

Stranger Things season 5 is still a long way off, given that the writers only started penning the scripts three months ago. With that, we predictably don't know much about what's in store for Eleven and the gang, but thanks to a recent tease by the Duffer brothers, we do know that the fifth and final installment will follow directly on from narratives set up in season 2.

"The success of season 1 freaked us out and then we knew we needed to build up this bigger world, that this was going to be ongoing," Ross Duffer told Netflix's Tudum (opens in new tab). "But it was way too much – [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [ten times].

"For season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big season 2 ideas… A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in season 2."

If long-term viewers can recall, Stranger Things season 2 mostly centers on Eleven's past at Hawkins laboratory and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), as he struggles to adjust back to the real world after being trapped in the Upside Down. It explores his connection to the alternate reality and the all-powerful Mind Flayer, which is sure to be a big theme in the new episodes.

Season 4 concluded with every group of characters – in Nevada, Indiana, and Russia, respectively – somewhat unknowingly teaming up to take down the villainous Vecna. While Max baited his mind at the Creel House, Robin, Steve, and Nancy set fire to his defenseless physical form in the Upside Down. Simultaneously, Mike and Will dunked Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in a makeshift sensory deprivation tank, and her consciousness found its way to Max to assist her in facing off against the big bad. But as Will states towards the end of episode 9, Vecna – who, it turns out, was essentially the Mind Flayer's boss – is far from defeated... and he'll definitely return in the next chapter.

"Now that I'm back, in Hawkins, I can feel him. He's hurt, he's hurting, but he's still alive. It's strange knowing now who it was this whole time. But I can still remember what he thinks, and how he thinks. He's not gonna stop, ever, not until he's taken everything... everyone... We have to kill him," he grimly told Mike in the finale.

To keep up to date with the Netflix show's latest news, check out our guide to Stranger Things season 5. If you're in the mood for something else, though, have a gander at our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.