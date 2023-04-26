First Strange Way of Life trailer teases a tender love story between Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke

The first trailer for Pedro Almodóvar's short film Strange Way of Life promises a tender Western love story – with gunslinging and cowboys a-plenty.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Pedro Pascal stars as Silva, while Ethan Hawke is Sheriff Jake. We see Jake tell Silva a woman has been killed, before we see two men scuffling in the dirt, and Jake and Silva both with guns drawn.

"You never loved me, you never loved anyone in your life," Silva furiously tells Jake, who points a gun in his face and says, "Don't say that." We then see Silva taking care of a bed bound, injured Jake.

"Years ago you asked me what two men could do, living together on a ranch," Silva says. "I'll answer you now."

The short film sees Silva and Jake reunite after 25 years apart, when they previously worked as hired gunmen together. Silva visits under the guise of wanting to see an old friend, but the morning after they meet again, Jake tells Silva that they haven't met just to reminisce.

Strange Way of Life is set to premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival and is Almodóvar's second English-language project.

"There will be a showdown between them, but really the story is very intimate," Almodóvar previously told IndieWire (opens in new tab), adding: "You can guess," of whether the film will contain romance. "I mean, masculinity is one of the subjects of the movie," he commented.

The short film doesn't yet have a UK release date but will release in cinemas this year.