The first trailer for Sting has arrived and our arachnophobia is in full swing.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Charlotte's (Alyla Browne) seemingly harmless pet spider (who she names Sting) gets real big, eats a parrot, whistles, and climbs down the throat and into someone's stomach a la facehugger from Ridley Scott's Alien. Next time we see a spider, we'll be sure to burn the whole house down just to be safe.

Per the official logline: "Terror strikes when 12-year-old Charlotte's pet spider rapidly transforms into a giant flesh-eating monster." The pic is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood franchise, Nekrotronic, DaemonRunner).

The cast includes Penelope Mitchell (Hellboy), Jermaine Fowler (The Blackening), Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon), Silvia Colloca, Noni Hazlehurst (The End), Tony J Black (Apples Never Fall), Robyn Nevin (The Matrix franchise), Rowland Holmes (My Pet Dinosaur), Alcira Carpio (Strife), and Danny Kim (Born to Spy).

According to ScreenRant, the film features practical spider effects from Wētã, the company that does SFX for The Last of Us – so we're definitely in for some gore.

The film joins the long list of spider horror movies including Arachnophobia, Spiders, Tarantula, Itsy Bitsy, Ice Spiders, and of course, the David Arquette-led monster comedy, Eight Legged Freaks.

Sting is set to hit theaters, eight legs and all, in the US on April 12. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.