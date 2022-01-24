There's still time to save with rare Oculus Quest 2 deals at Amazon

Amazon has been offering a treasure trove of Oculus Quest 2 deals over the last week, and many of its best bundles are still available for their lowest prices yet. These discounts have been holding particularly well, but with some costs increasing on more valuable bundles we wouldn't hold out too much longer if you're looking to invest in some VR.

The cheapest offer comes in the form of the 'Starter bundle'. Amazon is packaging the carry case (worth $49) in with the $299 128GB headset for just $338 today (was $348). That's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on the bundle, a discount that has only hit the shelves once in the headset's lifetime.

However, if you're looking to pick up more gear in your Oculus Quest 2 deals, the 'Pro bundle' is still on sale - albeit at $10 more than it was last week. You'll find an Elite Strap (worth $49) packaged into this offer, as well as the carry case and headset, for $387 (was $397). We were previously seeing this bundle available for $377, which was a record low price, but today's $10 discount is still working hard for you considering the scarcity of these offers.

You'll find more information on all these Oculus Quest 2 deals just below, with more prices in both the US and UK further down the page.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 | carrying case | $348 $338 at Amazon

Save $10 - This Oculus Quest 2 bundle is offering both the 128GB headset and a carrying case (worth $49) for just $338 right now. That's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular bundle, with Amazon only previously offering this discount once over December.



Oculus Quest 2 | Elite Strap | Carry Case | $397 $387 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you're going all out from day one, it's worth noting that the 'Pro bundle' is $10 off at Amazon right now. You can pick up the headset, a carry case (worth $49) and the Elite Strap (worth $49) for $387 all together - which is $10 more than it was last week, but still a rare offer that shouldn't be missed.



If you don't need all the extra peripherals in the Oculus Quest 2 deals above, you'll find all the latest prices on the headset by itself just below.

