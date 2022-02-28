Steven Spielberg is developing a new movie based on a Steve McQueen character

Steven Spielberg is developing a new and original movie based on the Steve McQueen character Frank Bullitt, Deadline reports.

The movie is set to be an original story and not a remake of Bullitt, the 1968 movie starring McQueen as the San Francisco cop tasked with protecting a Chicago gangster who's due to testify against the mob.

Bullitt was directed by Peter Yates based on the 1963 novel Mute Witness by Robert L. Fish (written under the pen name Robert L. Pike). The movie features an 11-minute car chase scene through the streets of San Francisco, which is regarded as one of the most famous and most influential in film history.

Chad and Molly McQueen, McQueen's son and granddaughter, will executive produce the new movie, while Josh Singer is on screenwriting duties. He's worked with Spielberg before on 2017's The Post , starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, as well as penning movies like Spotlight and First Man . No official deals have been made on the project yet, so it's unlikely to be the next movie that Spielberg directs.

Spielberg's last project was his remake of West Side Story , which is currently up for seven Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. Next up for the filmmaker is The Fabelmans, a movie loosely based on the director's childhood in Arizona starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogan, which is due for release on November 23.