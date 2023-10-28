Steam's Halloween sale is live with some of the scariest horror games ever for as low as $3

The Steam Halloween sale, formally titled Steam Scream: The Revenge, is live now with big discounts on some of the best horror games out there.

The sale runs until November 2, giving you just a few more days to take advantage of these spooky savings. As you might've guessed, the theme of the sale is horror, and as such you'll find some of the scariest games I've ever played on the list. For example, the original Outlast is on sale for just $2.99 (from $19.99), and it's a maddeningly terrifying experience that holds up every bit to this day. Its also-excellent 2017 sequel is going for just $4.49 (from $29.99).

Elsewhere, this year's must-play Dead Space Remake has been discounted to $35.99 (from $59.99), the grim and intense survival horror game Amnesia: The Bunker is down to $18.74 (from $24.99), and the criminally underrated four-player co-op horror Devour is only $3.99 for the sale (from $4.99). (Seriously, don't sleep on Devour).

If you've missed any of the recent Resident Evil games, they're also here. Resident Evil 2 Remake is just $10 (from $39.99), Resident Evil 3 Remake is also $10 (from $39.99), and my personal favorite, Resident Evil 4 Remake is discounted to $39.59 (from $59.99). Resident Evil 7, meanwhile, whose first half is earnestly one of the scariest gaming experiences I've ever had, is just $7.99 (from $19.99). Finally, the most recent original title and probably the most purely fun game in the series, Resident Evil Village, is on sale for $15.99 (from $39.99).

I could go on and on, and y'know what, I think I will for a little longer. The horror fishing game that has no right to be as good as it is, Dredge, is $18.74 (from $24.99); World of Horror, the "1-bit love letter to Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft" I've been dying to check out, is $14.99 (from $19.99); the gorgeous retro-futuristic Signalis is $15.99 (from $19.99); and the original Alan Wake is going for just $3.74 (from $14.99), which is excellent timing since the sequel just dropped to absolutely banging reviews.

Oh, and cat game Stray is 22.49 (from $29.99). This is undoubtedly not a horror game in the slightest but I wanted to include it so that you know there's more than just scary games in the sale. Although I highly encourage even non-horror fans to steel their nerves and give one of the above a try in the spirit of All Hallows' Eve.

