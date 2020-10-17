Stardew Valley split-screen co-op is coming in the next update

Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, has announced that Stardew Valley update 1.5 will introduce couch co-op for two players to farm crops and make money together on the same screen.

We already knew, thanks to a July tweet from Barone, that Stardew Valley's next update would be a big one and include "a significant new piece of end-game content," but the addition of local multiplayer is a surprise. It's possible that whatever he's referring to could take advantage of couch co-op.

In Stardew Valley 1.5, there will be splitscreen co-op! pic.twitter.com/n7XhPWSuSiOctober 16, 2020

You can see a screenshot of the local multiplayer mode in action above, and if you look closely you'll also see a load of new content coming in update 1.5, including some new monsters, a new dungeon floor design, what looks like ginger root, and a bunch more. Here's a handy tally of some observations from Twitter user Bailey.

The developer also confirmed that the new feature will be available on PC and console, "though the number of simultaneous players might vary." PC players will be able to play with up to four players together, while "some platforms" might only support two players.

Barone has left a sparse trail of breadcrumbs teasing the new additions coming to Stardew Valley with update 1.5. In the same tweet from July teasing new end-game content, there's a picture of Willy's shop with a door behind the counter. What's behind the door? Who knows. We also know that thanks to 37,000 community votes, Stardew Valley update 1.5 will finally add banana trees. As for what else is to come, it seems Barone is content with dropping spontaneous Twitter hints, so we're pretty much at the developer's mercy here.

If you're thinking of checking it out for the first time or just need a quick primer, don't miss our essential Stardew Valley tips for new and experienced farmers.