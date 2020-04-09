Stardew Valley is adding banana trees because 37,000 people voted for them

The next Stardew Valley update will add - drum roll, please - banana trees, among other things.

The game's creator, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, recently held a Twitter poll asking players what type of fruit tree they would like to see added to the game. The options were avocados, bananas, mangos, and passion fruit. Ignoring the fact that passion fruit grows on vines, not trees, the options were pretty compelling.

In total, 123,248 people voted in Barone's poll, and the results were surprisingly close, with bananas receiving 30.6% of votes and mangos receiving 29.3%. That maths out to around 37,713 votes for bananas and 36,111 votes for mangos. With a roughly 1,600 vote lead, the banana party clinched it. Perhaps mangos will be added later on since the race was so close?

Banana trees will be added in update 1.5, which Barone has been teasing for a few months . This update is still a bit of an enigma, as Barone hasn't shared much on what the update will add, change, or fix, nor do we know when it will arrive. Given the circumstances, now is arguably the best time in human history to get sucked into Stardew Valley's charming loop of farming and socializing, so it would be lovely if update 1.5 arrives soon. But just as you can't rush perfection, neither can you rush banana trees. That's how the proverb goes, right?