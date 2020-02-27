Stardew Valley is getting another free content update

Stardew Valley developer Concerned Ape has announced that the popular life sim is getting another free content update. Considering the last update, patch 1.4 from late last year, brought a ton of new stuff to the game, we can expect 1.5 will follow up with some fairly big changes to the beloved life sim.

"Thanks everyone for the Stardew Valley 4-year anniversary wishes. It's been a pleasure, and I look forward to another great year! Now that 1.4 is out on all intended platforms, I'd like to announce that there will be another free content update (1.5)..it's currently in the works," said the studio in a Twitter post.

Patch 1.4 recently added a new spouse event, a versatile screenshot button, new endgame content, and an expansive laundry list of bug fixes. No word yet on what 1.5 will include, but it's sure to add substance to a seemingly never-ending selection of ways to enjoy a quiet life on a farm.

Studio Concerned Ape confirmed in a Twitter reply that they aren't planning on releasing paid DLC for Stardew Valley. Instead, creator and lead developer Eric Barone has his sights set on "creating and releasing new games in the future." While it's sad to think his future projects might distract from updates to Stardew Valley, I'm excited to see what's in the pipeline for the largely one-man operation.

Here are the best games like Stardew Valley for when you can't quench your thirst for peace and tranquility.