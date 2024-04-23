New horror movie featuring Midnight Mass, Scream, and Fear the Walking Dead stars teases a bloody, cannabis-themed nightmare in first trailer

Witches and weed cause trouble for a bunch of 20-somethings in the bloody first trailer for new horror movie Trim Season, starring Scream's Bex Taylor-Klaus, Fear the Walking Dead's Cory Hart, and frequent Mike Flanagan collaborator Alex Essoe.

Directed by Ariel Vida, the film follows Emma (Sick's Bethlehem Million) and her Los Angeles-based pals as they travel through Northern California, and volunteer to work on a marijuana farm as a way to make some quick, easy cash.

"How much can we make in two weeks?" one character asks innocently in the unrated teaser, which you can watch above. "How much you trim is how much you get," says another, as he gathers a group of unsuspecting harvesters and takes them to the plot.

"Welcome to The Hollow," the guy shouts upon their arrival, "it'll be over before you know it, so enjoy!" Meanwhile, the estate's mysterious owner Mona (Jane Badler) suggests they're "right on time", which really means, as every genre fan knows... "you're going to wish you never came here".

Before long, the characters unfortunately realize that, too, as they discover that Mona is harboring secrets darker than they ever could have imagined. In the clip, we see one of them smoke some of the farm's unique kind of cannabis, before she starts bleeding from her eyes and mouth and seemingly... pegging it, as the others look on in terror.

"Maybe I should've been a bit more specific," Mona berates them. "We spent years perfectly the soil, to crack open the secret. We finally got it right." We will have to wait and see just what they got right... but we can already guess it won't be pleasant.

Trim Season is set to open in select US theaters on June 7.