Blumhouse releases first trailer for COVID-inspired horror Sick

Blumhouse has dropped the first trailer for Sick, a COVID-19-inspired horror movie hitting Peacock next week.

During April 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Bethlehem Million) decide to quarantine at their family's lakehouse – but they aren't alone. The trailer sees the two hunted down by a mysterious killer. It also sees a woman refuse to let a bloody Parker into her car because she isn't wearing a disposable mask. "It's not safe," the woman says as the killer draws near.

The film is directed by John Hyams (Alone) and written by Kevin Williams (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb (2022's Scream). Marc Menchaca, Jane Adams, Dylan Sprayberry, and Charla Bocchicchio also star.

Though plague-related horror films (i.e. Cabin Fever, It Follows, and even I Am Legend) have been popular since the dawn of time, COVID-19-inspired horror movies are a trend that popped up in 2020 and have yet to stop. Rob Savage's Host, which cleverly takes place over the duration of a Zoom call between friends during the pandemic, was both a critical and commercial success. Andy Milton's The Harbinger, which came out in 2022, holds a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sick is set to begin streaming on Peacock on January 13, 2023. For more scares, check out our guide to the best horror movies of all time. For more new releases, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming films in 2023 and beyond, or, look through our list of movie release dates.