Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 release schedule: When do episodes 1 and 2 air on Disney Plus?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is coming back for season 2, but when and where can you watch the new episodes? As with all Star Wars shows, the new installments will be dropping weekly on Disney Plus – though, watch out, as there are a few double releases sprinkled throughout the show's run.

But that's where we come in. We've got the complete Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 release schedule below, so you can tune in the moment the latest episodes drop, which is perfect for the spoiler averse among you. The new season promises the return of Commander Cody and Gungi the Wookiee Padawan, as well as growing dissent against the Empire, and an appearance from Emperor Palpatine himself. You won't want to miss a thing.

When is Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episodes 1 and 2 releasing on Disney Plus?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes 1 and 2 are arriving at the same time on Disney Plus. The double season premiere hits the streamer on January 4 at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That's 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.

But, the early bird can often catch the worm on Disney Plus. Occasionally, new releases drop anywhere up to 15 minutes early, so it's worth checking the streamer ahead of the official release time just in case.

Where can you watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The only way to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is with a Disney Plus subscription ($7.99/month). The series won't air anywhere else.

How many episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are there?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Bad Batch season 2 will consist of 16 episodes on Disney Plus in total, and here's when each will drop:

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 1: 'Spoils of War' – out January 4

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 2: 'Ruins of War' – out January 4

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 3: 'The Solitary Clone' – out January 11

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 4: 'Faster' – out January 18

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 5: 'Entombed' – out January 25

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 6: 'Tribe' – out February 1

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 7: 'The Clone Conspiracy' – out February 8

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 8: 'Truth and Consequences' – out February 8

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 9: 'The Crossing' – out February 15

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 10: 'Retrieval' – out February 22

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 11: 'Metamorphosis' – out March 1

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 12: 'The Outpost' – out March 8

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 13: 'Pabu' – out March 15

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 14: 'Tipping Point' – out March 22

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 15: 'The Summit' – out March 29

The Bad Batch season 2 episode 16: 'Plan 99' – out March 29

