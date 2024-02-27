From young Obi-Wan to Baylan Skoll, fans share their wish list for season 2 of one of the most underrated Star Wars shows

Star Wars fans are sharing their ideas for the next season of one of the most underrated shows, Tales of the Jedi.

A second installment was announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Season 1 of the anthology season focused on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in the prequel era, fleshing out Dooku's fall to the dark side and showing us more of Ahsoka's life story.

"Luminara Unduli and Barriss Offee," says one fan – Luminara showed up as a dead Jedi used as bait by the Inquisitors in Star Wars Rebels. "How did the Grand Inquisitor/Inquisitors get a hold of Luminara etc. For Barriss I’d want to know whether or not she’s alive and where she's at. If she is dead, who killed her?"

"I wanna see Quinlan Vos And Asajj Ventress," says another fan – their backstory is fleshed out in the canon novel Dark Disciple, but with Ventress set to return in The Bad Batch, there's surely more story to tell.

"Baylan Skoll. And his journey to become a mercenary," is someone else's idea . Baylan was a primary antagonist of the Ahsoka show, and he's a mysterious figure who was once a Jedi.

"The Grand Inquisitor. All we know about him, really, is that he used to be a Temple Guard. I want to see what that was like, and his turn," says another person .

"Young Obi-Wan during his year on Mandalore with Satine," says someone else . Satine Kryze is the sister of Bo-Katan Kryze, and has a history with Obi-Wan.

There's no release date for Tales of the Jedi season 2 just yet, but it's due out this year.