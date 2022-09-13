Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge and Demeo are coming to PSVR 2

The PSVR 2 catalogue has just got that little bit more stacked. Sony has confirmed that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition and Demeo are currently in development for the platform.

The news was revealed during the latest State of Play stream, with two trailers swiftly following back-to-back. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is due to come out next year, though we don't have a release window for Demeo to share just yet.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge developer ILMxLAB shares on Sony's blog (opens in new tab) that the VR game has been "rebuilt to take advantage of many of the enhancements the hardware has to offer".

"The high-fidelity visual experience will include headset-based controller tracking and eye tracking ensuring that your movements and direction you look are reflected as you play," the developer says.

"The audio and haptics also play a major role in the experience, where you'll be able to hear the soundscape surround you with rich 3D audio and feel even the smallest detail with the haptics built into the PS VR2 Sense controller and headset. Combining all the sensory features that the PS VR2 has to offer, the experience will make you feel as though you are living within the Star Wars galaxy."

If you've been out of the loop, Tales from the Galaxy's Edge brings together new and old characters for a brand new adventure. You'll recognise the likes of R2-D2, C-3PO, Jedi Master Yoda, and Hondo Ohnaka, to name but a few.

Demeo, on the other hand, is all about recreating that feel of game night. The roleplay-inspired experience has been around for a while, amassing new heroes, adventures, and more as time has rumbled on. While you're getting all that, there's plenty for the PSVR 2.

"Haptics in the PS VR2 Sense controllers, headset, and the PlayStation 5's DualSense wireless controller will each play a role in immersing you deeper into Demeo than ever before — and it's not just big moments like feeling rocked by a fireball or other offensive spells," the developers explain in a blog.

"Imagine reaching down with your PS VR2 Sense controller to pick up the different game pieces and feeling a different weight to each of them. That's the level of depth we're aiming to capture with our haptics implementation."

