Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5, and Operation: Tango may be free on PS Plus next month

The next set of free PS Plus games for June 2021 has seemingly been leaked ahead of time, laying out three free titles for PS5 and PS4 owners.

Spanish gaming site Areajugones accurately foretold the set of games for May (Wreckfest, Battlefield 5, and Stranded Deep) ahead of Sony's official announcement, and now it says it knows what's coming next month. According to the site, the next set of games will be composed of Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PS4, and Operation: Tango as a potential PS5 exclusive.

Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person flight combat game that first arrived last year, and its strong emphasis on multiplayer would make it an excellent pick for a PS Plus freebie.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is an updated version of the 2006 fighting game - it was officially announced today on IGN after Areajugones posted the PS Plus leak the day before, which makes the leak seem all the more convincing. Both Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown and asymmetrical co-op spy game Operation: Tango have release dates set for June 1.

Sony typically announces the next PS Plus lineup on the last Wednesday of each month, with the new games going live on the following Tuesday. If all goes as usual, we won't have to wait much longer to find out if this leak is accurate.