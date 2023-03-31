Star Wars series Skeleton Crew reveals another brilliant director pick: Green Knight's David Lowery

Skeleton Crew has revealed another of its directors: The Green Knight's David Lowery. The filmmaker joins Everything Everywhere All at Once helmers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels, as part of the Star Wars series' line-up behind the camera.

While the show wrapped production months ago, its directors are only just starting to be announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), others are expected to be linked to the project in the coming weeks.

Created by Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts and executive produced by The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Skeleton Crew's only confirmed cast member so far is Fantastic Beasts star Jude Law. Set in the New Republic era and described as a coming-of-age story, it centers on a group of ten year olds trying to find their way home, after getting lost in the galaxy.

"It's unique, in a way. But it also feels very consistent. If you know Jon Watts's work, and having been in the Spider-Man movies and seeing his other work like Cop Car, he really connects with storytelling from the perspective of children, or young adults. Him and Chris Ford and the whole team are very good at putting together a great cast and personality," Favreau told Inside Total Film previously. "But at the end of the day, these are people who all love Star Wars. And so the primary goal is to make sure that we stay consistent within what people have come to expect."

News of Lowery's involvement comes just a few days before Star Wars Celebration in London, an event which is set to tease the future of the franchise from its small screen titles like Ahsoka to Taika Waitit's Star Wars movie. Guests include Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, Billy Dee Williams, Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, and Ewan McGregor.

As for Lowery, he's almost finished work on Disney's new Peter Pan & Wendy movie and after that, will next be seen directing Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

