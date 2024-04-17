Star Wars Outlaws defaults to Ultrawide to make it "one of the most cinematic games of all time"

Star Wars Outlaws will have an optional Ultrawide display to make it "one of the most cinematic games of all time."

In an interview with Game Informer , Star Wars Outlaws' creative director Julian Gerighty discussed the upcoming game's visuals and how the developers made it feel as nostalgic as the movies in the original trilogy. The director said about using Massive Entertainment's Snowdrop engine in Outlaws: "Graphically we still have the same really great lighting, attention to detail, lots and lots of props and detail within the environments that we create."

"On top of that," Gerighty continues, "we've added a whole suite of technological advances that allow us to recreate a cinema experience." As revealed previously, Star Wars Outlaws players can set the action-adventure game to cinematic mode which features an Ultrawide display and, as Gerighty says, is "part of our commitment to make one of the most cinematic games of all time."

This isn't the only thing to give the Ubisoft title that cinematic feel. "We have lenses, we have post-processing effects like lens flares, film grain, vignetting - just to recreate this incredible theater-like experience of the first movies," the creative director adds.

After announcing Star Wars Outlaws' August 2024 release date last week, it was also revealed that there are no map towers to climb out in the open world - which has got us questioning if Outlaws is even a Ubisoft game. Another interesting revelation is that, after 41 years, Star Wars Outlaws will be the first video game to feature the franchise's iconic but nearly abandoned card game .

In other news, Ubisoft recently cleared up a misunderstanding that caused future Star Wars Outlaws players to believe they'd only encounter the series' favorite villain Jabba the Hutt if they picked up the game's Season Pass. As it turns out, the exclusive mission won't be the only time Kay Vess encounters the crime lord .

Find out what happened when we chatted to Julian Gerighty in our Star Wars Outlaws interview preview .