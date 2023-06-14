Star Wars Outlaws gameplay was shown in a cinematic mode you can pick on release

Star Wars Outlaws will let you play the full game in a widened cinematic mode.

Ubisoft just unveiled their long-gestating Star Wars project as Star Wars Outlaws last week, and it stars two, well, outlaws on the run from both the Empire and multiple hives of scum and villainy. After Outlaws' reveal, GamesRadar+ spoke to Ubisoft Massive creative director Julian Gerighty about how the studio has changed following their time on The Division 2.

"It's trying to stretch ourselves as developers as well. Having finished our last few games, we really wanted to do something that was very different – that wasn't live service, but a self contained thing," Gerighty explained of Ubisoft Massive's new ambitions with a very different game from The Division 2.

"We picked a few things that we really wanted to push the team technically or skill wise, and we really started investing in those," the Outlaws creative director continued. "So one of them is the streaming, the engine, allowing that open world freedom of exploration with the speeder or your spaceship, another was getting to grips with a more cinematic presentation."

The technical prowess of Star Wars Outlaws was immediately apparent earlier this week. Ubisoft showed off something Outlaws has that Bethesda's Starfield doesn't: seamless transition from on-foot exploration to taking off in a starship and blasting off right into the atmosphere.

"So you saw it was like an actual widescreen presentation, that's going to be an option that we have," Gerighty added, speaking to the way Outlaws' new gameplay demo was presented in a movie-style widescreen format. "But there's also technical elements, like giving the image a cinematic feel to it, too. So all of these things. We spent a lot of time and effort on narrative tools, to give players a sense of agency in conversations too."

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws will launch next year in 2024, and it'll be a new-gen console release only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC. Head over to our full Star Wars Outlaws interview for a complete in-depth dive into the new game with Julian Gerighty.

Head over to our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the more immediate games you should be keeping an eye on.