Star Wars Jedi Survivor team admits the game "isn't performing to our standards" on PC and is "working on fixes"

EA has confirmed that it is "aware that Star Wars Jedi Survivor isn't performing to [its] standards" for PC players, and says it's an issue that's mostly affecting players with "high-end machines or certain specific configurations".

In a statement posted to the EA Star Wars Twitter account, the Jedi team said it was committed to "fixing these issues as soon as possible", offering "thanks and apologies to any of [its] players experiencing these issues".

"We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players, in particular those with high-end machines or certain specific configurations," the statement says.

"For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10, or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss. Rest assured, we are working to address these cases quickly.

A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pic.twitter.com/C3bp78VICrApril 28, 2023 See more

"While there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations," the statement continues. "We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new problems. Thanks for understanding, and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues.

"We will continue to monitor performance across all platforms and share update timing as soon as it is available."

It'll be welcome news for the thousands of players who have left unhappy reviews (opens in new tab) on the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), leading to a "mostly negative" aggregate score before recently upgrading to "mixed".

The troublesome PC port is not unique to EA, of course; just last month, The Last of Us Part 1 got absolutely pummeled on Steam (opens in new tab) due to some severe technical issues at launch.

"It's the confidence to unabashedly lean on what's come before that lets Star Wars Jedi: Survivor become its own excellent version of something new," we wrote in the GamesRadar+ Star Wars Jedi Survivor review (opens in new tab).

"Respawn pushes slowly at the edges of Fallen Order to expand its take on this world, doing so with an obvious love and respect not only for its source material but its characters. Where it over-reaches, it does so out of an ambition so apparent that it leaps off the screen but always manages to ground itself in a beautifully human story. In allowing Cal Kestis' story to grow with him, Jedi: Survivor establishes what could be the next great Star Wars hero and is certainly one of the best Star Wars games (opens in new tab) out there."