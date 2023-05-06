Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players say their pre-order bonuses keep disappearing

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players are reporting that since the game's most recent update, their pre-order bonuses have disappeared.

Posting on Reddit (opens in new tab), u/Tae17Yong said that whilst they had "all the extra content that came with the pre-order and deluxe [version]" of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab) when they first began playing at launch, "all the DLC content has disappeared".

"I pre-ordered the deluxe edition of Jedi Survivor and for the first few days, I had all the extra content that came with the pre-order and deluxe," they said. "Got on yesterday, and all the DLC content has disappeared.

"I bought the game on EA so I tried repairing the game and that didn't work," they added. "I've restarted my PC, turned it on and off again, and deleted the game, and re-downloaded it. Still, all the content is missing. I've also contacted EA and they've yet to get back to me. Has anyone had a similar issue and know of a fix?"

Interestingly, in a subsequent update, they added that whilst the DLC returned a couple of days after raising the issue, when they returned to the game a little while later, it had "all disappeared again".

"Seriously thinking this is a bug related to the latest patch and hope it’ll be fixed soon," they added (thanks, Videogamer (opens in new tab)).

EA has since confirmed that the issue is "under investigation" (opens in new tab).

"The teams are aware of the reports and are investigating the issue," reports community manager, EA_Leeuw. "If we have any updates, we hope to be able to share them with you as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, it is recommended to try to repair the game files to see if that restores access to the bonus items for you, or make sure that the DLCs are installed correctly", after which they direct players on how to troubleshoot the issue.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players also recently stumbled upon another bug (opens in new tab), this one concerning the game's huge troll enemies, Mogu. In some encounters, it seemed the space troll can hit you so hard that if you die, your XP will be sent flying, embedding itself in unreachable areas of the map so that Cal can't reach the marker. An unhappy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fan also recently took to social media to share what they say is a "major game-breaking bug" (opens in new tab).

Last weekend, EA confirmed that it is "aware that Star Wars Jedi Survivor isn't performing to [its] standards" for PC players (opens in new tab), and says it's an issue that's mostly affecting players with "high-end machines or certain specific configurations".

"It's the confidence to unabashedly lean on what's come before that lets Star Wars Jedi: Survivor become its own excellent version of something new," we wrote in the GamesRadar+ Star Wars Jedi Survivor review (opens in new tab).