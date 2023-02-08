Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans think Cal's running animation looks a bit weird

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans aren't convinced by Cal's new animations for the sequel, but are loving the retuned combat.

Yesterday on February 7, nine minutes of new Jedi: Survivor gameplay debuted from IGN (opens in new tab). In the following hours, after fans picked through the new footage, some Reddit users picked up on Cal's new walking animation looking decidedly different from the original game, and a bit silly at that.

Like the user says above, there's definitely something a little off about Cal's new animation, but we can't quite put our finger on it. The protagonist looks like he's leaning a little too far forward when he runs, with almost his entire legs somehow trailing behind him, and it makes for a very strange running animation as a result.

Elsewhere though, Jedi: Survivor fans are loving the sequel's combat. As the Reddit user points out below, there's a little more interaction with the terrain in the sequel, with Cal effortlessly cutting through a nearby bush in combat, and also picking up a rock to hurl at a monstrous creature.

Another point of praise for the new footage is the close quarters combat. Cal's walking animations might be under a little scrutiny, but the way the clip just below ends, with Cal decimating a foe with a few elegant flicks of his lightsaber, is earning Jedi: Survivor a lot of praise with fans.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches later this year on April 28, having just recently been delayed six weeks out of its original early March release date. While partly disappointed, fans were relieved at the delay giving developer Respawn more time to polish the sequel to the studio's always-excellent standards.

