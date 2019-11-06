Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trophies have already leaked, and they contain big story spoilers

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trophies are already out in the wild, as the full list of achievements has leaked online ahead of the game's November 15 release date on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Be warned: the set of trophies, which can be viewed here, seem to contain a number of potential story and gameplay spoilers for Respawn's upcoming action-RPG set in the Star Wars universe.



It's hard to say what does and doesn't constitute a spoiler this far from release, but if you want to go in blind, don't read beyond this point.

Still here? Let's dig into what some of the most pertinent trophies could mean for the full game itself.

First off, the "Sabersmith" and "Blade Master" trophies suggest that there'll be a number of lightsaber types in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that we'll be able to unlock and customize throughout our playthrough, with the associated image on Blade Master also implying dual wielding may even be an option for those who want to double up their swordplay as protagonist Cal Kestis.

Scum and Villainy also reveals there'll be a number of Bounty Hunters we'll be able to track down and kill, while "I Knew He Was No Good" refers to a "former Jedi Master" that Cal will be defeating at some point during his escapes from The Empire. Also, Wookies! No word on whether Chewbacca will be one of them, though...

Hopefully some of the biggest and best surprises from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have yet to be ruined by this leak, as it's only a matter of time until the full game is in our hands next week. May the force be with us all as we navigate the internet over the next couple of days.

